Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,107 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $18,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,940,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,907,816,000 after purchasing an additional 267,185 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 659,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,248,000 after purchasing an additional 172,414 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7,826.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 580,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,917,000 after purchasing an additional 573,372 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,055,000 after purchasing an additional 25,746 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 278,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,604,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $299.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.59 and a 200 day moving average of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.53 and a 12 month high of $312.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

In related news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,921.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

