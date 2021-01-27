Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,310 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $12,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,180,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TT opened at $147.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.78. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $156.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

