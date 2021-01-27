Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,028 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ameriprise Financial worth $12,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $211.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $3,948,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $98,716.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,192.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,619 shares of company stock worth $7,392,680. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.92.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

