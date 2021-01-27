Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 19,529 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,529 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Consolidated Edison worth $13,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,681,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,620,387,000 after purchasing an additional 298,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,765,096,000 after purchasing an additional 898,371 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,832,000 after buying an additional 165,069 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 27.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,409,000 after buying an additional 271,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,099,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $70.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.73 and its 200 day moving average is $75.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.32.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

