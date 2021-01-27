Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 860,894 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,586 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 860,894 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Regions Financial worth $13,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,931 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 18.4% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,529 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,590.8% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,758,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,318 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 784.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $18,427,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RF stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

