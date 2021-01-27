Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Zebra Technologies worth $15,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total transaction of $996,150.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,906.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 1,052 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total value of $399,318.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,235.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,732 shares of company stock worth $30,271,308. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.78.

ZBRA opened at $395.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $390.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.10. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $419.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.