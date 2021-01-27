Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of CMS Energy worth $18,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 66.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cfra lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

CMS stock opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

