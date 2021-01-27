Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.21

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.21 and last traded at $47.63, with a volume of 9888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nitto Denko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average of $35.75.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nitto Denko Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

