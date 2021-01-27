NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) were down 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.04 and last traded at $21.07. Approximately 567,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 833,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.
A number of research firms have issued reports on NMIH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.72.
In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $893,723.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 636,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,534,967.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 54,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $1,293,568.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,582.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,347 shares of company stock worth $5,701,668. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,153,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in NMI during the third quarter worth approximately $11,859,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,040,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,316,000 after purchasing an additional 451,530 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in NMI by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 987,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,358,000 after purchasing an additional 421,149 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in NMI by 220.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 286,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 197,019 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH)
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
