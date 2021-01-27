NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) were down 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.04 and last traded at $21.07. Approximately 567,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 833,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NMIH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.72.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $893,723.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 636,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,534,967.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 54,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $1,293,568.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,582.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,347 shares of company stock worth $5,701,668. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,153,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in NMI during the third quarter worth approximately $11,859,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,040,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,316,000 after purchasing an additional 451,530 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in NMI by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 987,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,358,000 after purchasing an additional 421,149 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in NMI by 220.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 286,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 197,019 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

