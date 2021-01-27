Node Runners Trading Up 130.1% Over Last Week (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 41% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Node Runners token can now be bought for about $49.29 or 0.00160834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Node Runners has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $169,300.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Node Runners has traded up 130.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00050752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00134199 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00293600 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00069417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00070240 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00036596 BTC.

Node Runners Token Profile

Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,770 tokens. The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io

Buying and Selling Node Runners

Node Runners can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node Runners should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Node Runners using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

