NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $3,064.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 621,874,379 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

