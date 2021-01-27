NoLimitCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,748.00 (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $1.89 million and $4,748.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000367 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 621,887,698 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

