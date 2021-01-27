noob.finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $630.00 ($NOOB)

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. noob.finance has a market cap of $22,732.66 and approximately $630.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, noob.finance has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One noob.finance token can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00003378 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00050860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00132651 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00292705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00068843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00070192 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00036914 BTC.

noob.finance Token Profile

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,876 tokens. noob.finance’s official website is noob.finance

noob.finance Token Trading

noob.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire noob.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy noob.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

