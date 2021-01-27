Nord/LB Analysts Give Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) a €214.00 Price Target

Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) has been given a €214.00 ($251.76) price objective by analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LIN. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €213.00 ($250.59) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €229.79 ($270.34).

ETR:LIN traded up €7.20 ($8.47) on Wednesday, hitting €210.40 ($247.53). The stock had a trading volume of 884,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The stock has a market cap of $110.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €211.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €208.14. Linde plc has a 52-week low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a 52-week high of €226.40 ($266.35).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

