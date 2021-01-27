Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Lifted by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 690,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises about 1.7% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.25% of Norfolk Southern worth $164,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 208,242 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,879,000 after buying an additional 64,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 2,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $240.47 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $258.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.23 and its 200 day moving average is $220.62. The stock has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.92.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

