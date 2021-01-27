Norish Plc (NSH.L) (LON:NSH) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Norish Plc (NSH.L) (LON:NSH) were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 112 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.44). Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 11,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.52).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68. The firm has a market cap of £33.08 million and a P/E ratio of 21.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 114.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 87.57.

Norish Plc (NSH.L) Company Profile (LON:NSH)

Norish Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides temperature controlled warehousing and logistics services to food manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, retailers, and distributors. The company operates through Product Sourcing Business, Temperature controlled, and Dairy Farming segments. It offers bonded and cold storage, handling, blast freezing, de-vanning, picking and packing, and cross-docking and distribution services.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Norish Plc (NSH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norish Plc (NSH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.