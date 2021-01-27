NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €54.00 by Berenberg Bank

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) received a €54.00 ($63.53) price target from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €36.89 ($43.40).

Get NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) alerts:

NOEJ stock opened at €39.76 ($46.78) on Wednesday. NORMA Group SE has a 1-year low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 1-year high of €45.20 ($53.18). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 685.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.