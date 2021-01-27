Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Trading Down 0.6%

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.75 and last traded at $39.75. Approximately 210 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.47.

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB)

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company provides various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits.

