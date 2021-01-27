Northside Capital Management LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 343 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.4% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,166,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,105.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,326.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,190.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3,178.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,661.64.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

