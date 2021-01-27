Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.14

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.14 and traded as high as $28.25. Northway Financial shares last traded at $28.25, with a volume of 900 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05.

Northway Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWYF)

Northway Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, a state charted commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, small businesses, and commercial customers. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Northway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.