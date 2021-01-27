NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) vs. EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Financial Analysis

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) and EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get NorthWestern alerts:

This table compares NorthWestern and EuroSite Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWestern $1.26 billion 2.20 $202.12 million $3.42 15.98 EuroSite Power $4.47 million 0.74 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

NorthWestern has higher revenue and earnings than EuroSite Power.

Profitability

This table compares NorthWestern and EuroSite Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWestern 13.32% 8.05% 2.76% EuroSite Power -12.78% -4.29% -3.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NorthWestern and EuroSite Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NorthWestern 0 1 4 0 2.80 EuroSite Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

NorthWestern presently has a consensus price target of $63.80, suggesting a potential upside of 16.74%. Given NorthWestern’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NorthWestern is more favorable than EuroSite Power.

Volatility and Risk

NorthWestern has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EuroSite Power has a beta of -0.75, indicating that its stock price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of NorthWestern shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of NorthWestern shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NorthWestern beats EuroSite Power on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company's natural gas transmission system covers approximately 4,810 miles of pipeline. It serves approximately 734,800 customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. NorthWestern Corporation was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About EuroSite Power

EuroSite Power Inc., owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.