NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Stock Price Down 8.7%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) shares traded down 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. 5,548,665 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 5,222,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 3.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.66.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.78% and a negative return on equity of 309.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

