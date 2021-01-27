Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Raises Dividend to $3.38 Per Share

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 3.3784 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04.

Shares of NVS traded down $3.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.90. 4,936,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,571. Novartis has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $212.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

