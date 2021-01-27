NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Shares Up 54.8%

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) shares shot up 54.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.20. 3,386,639 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 1,492,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $15.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11.

Get NTN Buzztime alerts:

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NTN Buzztime had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a negative net margin of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NTN Buzztime stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.74% of NTN Buzztime as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.