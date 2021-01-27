Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Trading Down 10.2%

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)’s share price fell 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.19 and last traded at $42.90. 7,699,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 3,599,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.79.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUAN. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Guggenheim raised Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.00, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $352.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,496,461.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,986,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $77,185.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,402,173 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639,307 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,326 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $5,334,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 655,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 637,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

