NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Shares Down 5.4%

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.80. 586,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,307,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist began coverage on shares of NuCana in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $188.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($24.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($18.80) by ($5.20). Equities research analysts anticipate that NuCana plc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuCana in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NuCana in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in NuCana by 47.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NuCana by 253.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 209,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in NuCana in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,136,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

