NULS (NULS) Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. NULS has a total market cap of $28.47 million and approximately $25.13 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NULS has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000937 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00050929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00134370 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00295146 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00069107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00070540 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00036726 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

