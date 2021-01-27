Numeraire (NMR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.24 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $113.66 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Numeraire has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Numeraire token can now be bought for approximately $25.42 or 0.00081645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00070056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.21 or 0.00906366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00050213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.40 or 0.04372454 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00017747 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

NMR is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,974,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,471,287 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

