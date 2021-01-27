Numeraire Price Reaches $25.45 on Major Exchanges (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for about $25.45 or 0.00082830 BTC on popular exchanges. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $113.78 million and $5.25 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00069397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.00886353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006608 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00051267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,351.08 or 0.04397778 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015459 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017895 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire (NMR) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,974,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,471,287 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.