NuShares Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,536.00 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. NuShares has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $3,536.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuShares token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded 35.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00010194 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000749 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,852,123,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,525,022,148 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

