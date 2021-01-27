Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.72 and last traded at $30.77. 1,739,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,543,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.47.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Get Nutanix alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.97.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The firm had revenue of $312.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $92,651.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,764.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $472,427.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,598.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,785 in the last ninety days. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.