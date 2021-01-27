Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.
NYSE NEA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,131. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $15.15.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
