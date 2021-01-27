Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.72. Approximately 17,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 37,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%.

In related news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 10,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $78,333.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEMD. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 70,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 26,717 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 61,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD)

