Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:NUM)

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.3192 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:NUM remained flat at $$15.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 21,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,247. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Get Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Michigan. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Michigan income taxes.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.