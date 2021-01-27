Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:NUM)

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.3192 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.
Shares of NYSE:NUM remained flat at $$15.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 21,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,247. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $15.10.
Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
