O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Stock Price Down 10.1%

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) shares were down 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $9.01. Approximately 533,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 522,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OIIM shares. TheStreet raised O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on O2Micro International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $237.41 million, a PE ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in O2Micro International during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile (NASDAQ:OIIM)

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

