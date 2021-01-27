Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. Buys 10,000 Shares

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $154,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OVLY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.42. 29,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,538. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $126.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of Oak Valley Bancorp worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Oak Valley Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

