Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14.

Oak Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 12.0% over the last three years.

OVLY stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.53. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $19.25.

In other news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $31,360 in the last 90 days. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Oak Valley Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

