ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Shares Down 8.7%

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) shares fell 8.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.47. 5,833,969 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 14,051,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OBSV. SVB Leerink upped their price target on ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.99.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts predict that ObsEva SA will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ObsEva by 1,023.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 434,953 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ObsEva by 32.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 255,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 62,192 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in ObsEva by 19.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 179,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 29,241 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ObsEva during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in ObsEva during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

