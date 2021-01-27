Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.27 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will report sales of $4.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.51 billion and the lowest is $3.94 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $6.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year sales of $17.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.00 billion to $17.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.88 billion to $20.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

OXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. 140166 upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 29.7% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.