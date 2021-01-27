OKB (OKB) Market Capitalization Reaches $318.13 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. OKB has a total market capitalization of $318.13 million and approximately $151.46 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OKB has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One OKB coin can now be purchased for $5.30 or 0.00017029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00070056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.21 or 0.00906366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00050213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.40 or 0.04372454 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00017747 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (OKB) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

OKB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.