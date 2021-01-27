Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OKTA. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Okta by 2,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.80.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $356,777.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,650 shares of company stock valued at $72,353,557. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $9.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.16. 1,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,128. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.41 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $287.35.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. Okta’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

