Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to post sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $3.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.60.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODFL opened at $207.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.73 and a 200-day moving average of $195.64. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $105.80 and a 52 week high of $213.66.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

