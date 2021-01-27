Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Down 6.4%

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $192.76 and last traded at $194.33. 755,848 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 734,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.54.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.
In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,376,101,000 after acquiring an additional 388,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,190,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $758,170,000 after acquiring an additional 53,847 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,656,000 after acquiring an additional 111,556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,679,000 after acquiring an additional 249,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,062,000 after purchasing an additional 233,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.
About Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
