Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Down 6.4%

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $192.76 and last traded at $194.33. 755,848 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 734,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,376,101,000 after acquiring an additional 388,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,190,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $758,170,000 after acquiring an additional 53,847 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,656,000 after acquiring an additional 111,556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,679,000 after acquiring an additional 249,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,062,000 after purchasing an additional 233,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

