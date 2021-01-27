Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Down 5.2%

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)’s share price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $118.68 and last traded at $119.68. Approximately 509,752 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 422,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.23.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.29.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.72 and a 200-day moving average of $89.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.90, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,817,944.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,654 shares of company stock valued at $4,949,164. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,623,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,617,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,118,000 after acquiring an additional 20,140 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 182,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,920,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

