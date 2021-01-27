Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) Major Shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 20,000 Shares

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 945 shares of Omnichannel Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $10,584.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 12,810 shares of Omnichannel Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $142,831.50.

OCA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. 213,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,296. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey.

