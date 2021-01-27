On.Live Price Reaches $0.0125 on Exchanges (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. On.Live has a total market cap of $269,565.25 and approximately $163.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, On.Live has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One On.Live token can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

On.Live Profile

On.Live is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The official website for On.Live is on.live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live

According to CryptoCompare, “On.Live is a a decentralized marketplace for paid advice, live broadcasts, and computing power. Anyone can contribute to the system if they have the processing power and bandwidth. Smart incentivisation of these contributions guarantees decentralisation and creates a new economy driven by ONL tokens. ONL is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling On.Live

On.Live can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

