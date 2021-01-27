OneRoot Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $402,178.00 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $402,178.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneRoot Network token can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

