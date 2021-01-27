OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) PT Raised to $40.00 at Truist

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Truist from $36.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ONEW. Raymond James lifted their target price on OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,947. The company has a market capitalization of $502.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.38). OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $4,584,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

