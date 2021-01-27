Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share (OTCMKTS:OPHLF)

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ono Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now forecasts that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ono Pharmaceutical’s FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Shares of OPHLF stock opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

