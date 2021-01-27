Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share (OTCMKTS:OPHLF)

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ono Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now forecasts that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ono Pharmaceutical’s FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get Ono Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of OPHLF stock opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.