Opacity Price Down 11.3% This Week (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Opacity has a total market cap of $941,516.31 and $2,344.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00050421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00130635 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00285335 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00068024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00068502 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00036450 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

